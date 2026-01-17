Michigan State Police trooper saves skier after collapse

article

The Brief MSP sergeant was off-duty when he assisted a fallen skier. Trooper is a first aid instructor for the agency. Patient is expected to fully recover.



Sgt. Dennis Wager saved a skier who collapsed on a trail at Nub's Nob Ski Resort in Harbor Springs.

Wager was off duty and at the resort on Jan. 3, to cross-country ski when he saw a fellow skier collapse on one of the trails. He jumped into action and helped to render aid along with an employee of the resort and some other skiers.

Thanks to Wagner, and the others who stopped, the skier who collapsed is expected to make a full recovery. Wagner used his training to roll the patient over, position the head properly and clear an airway before starting chest compressions.

Members of the resort's Ski Patrol arrived a short while later and used an AED machine, then provided the patient with oxygen before transporting him with a tobaggan.

Upon safe arrival at the ski patrol room, Emmet County EMS took over care. The patient had regained a pulse and was breathing.

Wagner is stationed at MSP's St. Ignace Post. Wagner is one of the first aid instructors for the Michigan State Police.