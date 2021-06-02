Michigan State Police use heat detection equipment to find missing 2-year-old

article

A 2-year-old autistic boy has been found safe after reportedly wandering from his home in rural Lapeer County.

Police using heat detection equipment located the boy around midnight Tuesday beneath a tree and about a quarter-mile from his Deerfield Township home.

The boy’s father reported him missing about 9:30 p.m. Monday after awaking to find a door to the home open. The boy’s mother was at work.

The family’s dog had wet fur and was found on the porch of the home, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) north of Detroit.

A police dive team searched a pond behind the home, while tracking dogs scoured nearby woods and fields.

The state police Aviation Division arrived at 11:49 p.m. Monday and about five minutes later detected the boy as a heat source near a farm field.

Deputies, on foot, then found the boy beneath a tree.