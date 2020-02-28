Michigan state rep gives letter to Trump for Kwame Kilpatrick's release

A Michigan State lawmaker hand delivered a letter seeking Kwame Kilpatrick's freedom - to President Donald Trump.

State Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo brought the clemency letter signed by religious leaders and supporters with her to Thursday night's National Black History Month celebration at the White House.

"It's not just about race, it's about grace, it is about mercy, it is about second chances," she said in a phone interview. "We need to have an overhaul of our entire justice system."

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider saying the former mayor's 28-year sentence for public corruption fits the crimes.

"Mr. Kilpatrick received a fair and just sentence," Schneider said. "And also he has only served one-quarter of his sentence - that's it. He also did tremendous to the city and so we are opposed to having Mr. Kilpatrick back out on the street."

But Dagnogo says Kilpatrick was given an excessive punishment -rooted in racial bias.

She shared photos on social media from tonight's reception as she briefly crossed paths with the president.



Dagnogo says he appeared "receptive."