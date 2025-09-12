Michigan State Senator McMorrow campaign hits bump over controversial outreach comments

The Brief State Senator Mallory McMorrow campaign hit a bump in the road due to choice words. One question arose about outreach to the Black community. Campaign manager Wellsley Daniels said, "There are rappers that we're talking to."



Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow is running for a US Senate seat, but her campaign recently hit a bump in the road due to some choice words.

Big picture view:

"Rappers" and "influencers"—two small words that caused a big problem during a recent private call. Let's delve into what was said.

A few weeks prior, State Senator Mallory McMorrow held a private donor call, taking questions. One question arose about outreach to the Black community. Campaign manager Wellsley Daniels said, "There are rappers that we're talking to."

She went on to mention small business owners and "influencers." Immediately, some in the Black community were upset, saying there needs to be a more authentic approach to reaching out to Black voters.

Detroit School Board member Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, a former caucus chair, did not appreciate that "rappers and influencers" were even mentioned.

"That stereotype is something that should not be considered and accepted. It should’ve been pushed back on by Mallory McMorrow. But I guess it’s in line with her thinking because she’s pretty much been AWOL in representing her part of the city of Detroit as a Senate member for Michigan," said Detroit School Board member Sherry Gay-Dagnogo.

The other side:

FOX 2 reached out to Senator McMorrow and is waiting to hear back.