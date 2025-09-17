Michigan students get trained for future jobs with DAPCEP

The Brief The Detroit Area Pre-College Engineering Program is training kids for the workforce. The focus is on STEM and is hands-on, often meeting Saturdays. The price ranges from $25 to $100 depending on age but aid is available.



As parents work hard preparing their kids to enter the workforce, it’s harder than ever to see what the jobs of the future may look like.

The backstory:

Technology is changing at the speed of light and children need the skills to compete on a global scale. A Michigan program might be the answer parents are looking for.

The solution to finding jobs in the current economic landscape may be something that has been around for 50 years.

We’re talking about the Detroit Area Pre-College Engineering Program, or DAPCEP.

And for as low as $25 you can enroll a school-age child in a program nearly anywhere in Michigan.

The leaders at the Detroit area pre-college engineering program or DAPCEP believe the path to success starts at a young age.

Michelle Reaves is the executive director of DAPCEP.

"It’s all hands-on, students are, in the second grade, dissecting pig hearts, or in high school doing elaborate chemistry projects," she said.

For students like Cameron Jones Franklin, it started at age 8.

"My mom never had to say, 'It’s time to get up,'" said Cameron Jones Franklin, a graduate of the program. "As a matter of fact, I would be probably be waiting at the door like, 'Hey it’s time to go.'"

For a couple of hours each Saturday, Cameron and 17,000 other kids just like him across Michigan spend time and effort learning STEM skills - Science Technology Engineering and Math.

"The teachers were nice, the people around you were nice, the actual content you were learning was amazing," he said. "I genuinely enjoyed it," he said. "The content you were learning was amazing. it was fun."

Drawing on 50 years of experience gives DAPCEP a deep pool of alumni to come back as teachers and mentors, teaching kids what could be possible.

"The jobs the students will have in 10 years are jobs that have never been done before," Reaves said.



Instead of kids like Franklin looking for a job, companies are looking for him.

"I’m actually in the new e-mobility space," said Yolanda Durfield, senior program manager, Cummins. "When you think about electrification, batteries, all the new management of conserving our energy, that’s the technology that I focus on."

Durfield knows what a DAPCEP grad is capable of. Her kids attended the program as well and now, she is making sure the company she works for, has the best and brightest.

"It’s been our passion to look for the next generation of technology and those students who are really into the math and the science curriculum," she said.

"We are helping to connect them to our corporate partners who have internship opportunities," said Reaves. "Because again, we are building that pipeline for the state of Michigan."

And a pipeline like this one can use some restocking. Currently, there are 800 spaces for open enrollment this fall.

While DAPCEP started in Detroit it’s now offered all across the State of Michigan. The price ranges from $25 to $100 depending on the program and age of the student - but they also offer Financial Aid.

"We want to make sure every student has access to these learning opportunities," Reaves said.

As for the teachers at DAPCEP most of them are former students themselves who wanted to give back because they believe in what the program is capable of.

You can find out more on how to enroll your child HERE.