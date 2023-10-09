Amid the conflict escalating out of Israel, one family whose 18-year-old son was in the country when it was attacked over the weekend are feeling mixed emotions of fear and pride as he prepares for more carnage this week.

"I'm very worried," said Rachel Lopatin. "I'm scared for him, but I'm also very scared for all of our friends who have sons and husbands and nephews and brothers who were called in to fight."

Her son Judah was attending a seminary school at the Jewish state when early Saturday news reports came in of terrorist bombings and kidnappings. The surprise attack and violence directed toward civilians has shocked the world.

Since then, Israel's leaders have declared they are at war and ordered its citizens to prepare to fight. For those caught in the middle of the fight, many have been called to the front lines. For Judah, his mom says he's had to take shelter multiple times.

"I'll say, I'm very proud of him that he's staying and we know a lot of friends who are brining their kids home and we're very proud that he's staying to make his contribution to Israel at this very difficult time," said Lopatin.

Lopatin lives in Huntington Woods. While thousands of miles away, she and her family have been able to stay in touch with Judah - including receiving images of him showing his safety. They say he's in good spirits despite the presence of fighting nearby.

"I think he is scared. Not scared so much for himself, but he has close friends who are going into the army. I mean his friends are 18 and he's made friends last year who are going to the front lines and he's scared for them," she said.

In metro Detroit, a rally held in West Bloomfield showed many displaying the Israel national flag and holding signs that read "#EndJewHatred."

According to the White House, 11 Americans have been killed already. In response to the escalation of violence, the U.S. says it was working to keep other extremist groups in the area from coordinating with one another.

