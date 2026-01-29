Will school be canceled tomorrow? It's going to be close - here's why

The Brief On Friday the morning temperatures will be frigid - but enough for another school ‘snow day?’ Wind chill conditions should stay closer to -10 during the morning commute and school start times. Many districts are already running low on snow days from this brutal winter.



Temperatures will fall quickly tonight, dropping to a low near -2 across much of metro Detroit.

The backstory:

That number alone is cold, but the bigger concern heading into Friday morning is the wind chill, especially for kids standing outside at the bus stop before sunrise. Even with relatively light winds, it won’t take much to make it feel dangerously cold on exposed skin.

There is a bit of good news, or bad news depending on how you look at it. Wind chills still look harsh, but not quite as extreme as what we saw earlier in the week. At one point, forecasts showed widespread wind chills between -15 and -20.

As we get closer to Friday morning, the trend has shifted slightly warmer, with many locations now expected to feel closer to -10.

That doesn’t mean everyone escapes the worst of it. Some spots, particularly in Livingston County and northern Oakland County, could still briefly dip to wind chills of -14 or -15 around daybreak.

For most of Metro Detroit, though, conditions should stay closer to -10 during the morning commute and school start times.

Will that be enough for schools to call a cold day? It’s hard to say. Many districts are already running low on snow days after an unusually extreme stretch of winter weather.

Decisions become even tougher when you consider that we haven’t even reached February yet.

Historically, February is the snowiest month in southeast Michigan, averaging close to 14 inches of snow. Some of our biggest snowstorms on record have happened during February, which means there is still plenty of winter left on the calendar.

Friday morning will be bitterly cold, with wind chills that can become dangerous in a short amount of time. Bundle up, limit time outside when possible, and take extra care with kids waiting for the bus.

This winter is far from over.