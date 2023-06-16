Michigan teen dragged alongside speeding vehicle after fight over vape pen

A fight over the sale of a vape pen Thursday left a Michigan teen in critical condition, deputies said.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, a group of teens was standing outside a vehicle near Fruit Ridge Avenue and 20 Mile Road in Tyrone Township while another group was in the vehicle around 2 p.m.

There was an argument over the sale of a vape pen that led to a 17-year-old being dragged alongside the vehicle as it sped away. First responders found the teen, who was critically injured, in the road and took him to a hospital.

The vehicle fled but was later located. Deputies said the teens, who are between 15 and 17 years old, all know each other.

An investigation is ongoing before a report is submitted to the prosecutor's office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KCSO at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.