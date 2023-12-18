article

Warren Dunes in the southwest part of Michigan and the Upper Peninsula's Tahquamenon Falls are just two of the 15 state parks that now come outfitted with specialized track chairs that can go where normal wheelchairs can't.

The chairs enable wheelchair users to go on trails, on beaches, and access a number of Michigan's favorite state parks that wouldn't normally be available to those with mobility issues.

With the help of more than $400,000 in fundraising, Michigan will soon offer track chairs at 25 state parks - the most that any state in the country offers.

The Department of Natural Resources announced last week it had hit is fundraising goal with the help of 300 donors, including Kali’s Cure for Paralysis Foundation, Safari Club International, Family Hope Foundation, and Friends of Ludington and Grand Haven state parks and Island Lake Recreation Area.

A total of $441,931 was raised over the past five years.

The track chairs can handle snow, sand and even move through half a foot of water. Each one costs around $16,000.

"We have states reaching out to us all the time to start this in their state. Kali’s Cure started this movement in our parks and started this movement across the country," said Michelle O'Kelly, a DNR Parks and Recreation Division resource and fund developer.

Beaches that offer specialized wheelchair access include:

Bay City State Park

Brighton Recreation Area

Grand Haven State Park

Holland State Park

Interlochen State Park

Ludington State Park

Mears State Park

Muskegon State Park

North Higgins Lake State Park

Otsego Lake State Park

Petoskey State Park

Rifle River Recreation Area

Sleepy Hollow State Park

South Higgins State Park

Traverse City State Park

Warren Dunes State Park

WIlderness State Park

There are also a number of cabins that are accessible which you can find here.

