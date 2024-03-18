Michigan's emergency preparedness division will conduct a tornado drill this Wednesday as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week.

The voluntary statewide tornado drill will commence at 1 p.m. on March 20, overseen by Michigan State Police and the Emergency management and Homeland Security Division.

TV and radio alerts as well as an outdoor siren will be noticeable during the test as the state continues keeping people on alert of what it sounds like when a tornado threat is imminent.

Last year, a string of tornadoes battered Michigan with seven touching down in just one day, destroying roads, barns, and creating havoc from Southeast Michigan to the state's west side.

"The tornadoes caused millions of dollars in damage and unfortunately, two people lost their lives. As recovery efforts are still underway, it serves as an important reminder to take steps now to prepare and create a plan to protect your family, your home, and your pets," said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management.

The test is voluntary and not every community will participate.