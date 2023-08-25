Tornado touched down in Livingston County during Thursday's severe weather, weather service says

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Livingston County Thursday night, leaving a trail of damage along I-96.

Several tornado sirens rang during severe weather in mid- and Southeast Michigan with several reports of rotation and wind gusts.

NWS wrote on social media late Friday morning that winds up to 90 mph were recorded from an EF1 tornado, which is the lowest rating on a scale the weather service uses when grading tornados.

The tornado moved east-northeast toward I-96 after beginning near the West Branch Red Cedar River.

The destruction from inclement weather Thursday brought hundreds of thousands of power outages and flooding.

