Michigan veteran survives addiction, depression to help others heal

The Brief FOX is partnering with U.S.VETS and its "Make Camo Your Cause" campaign for the sixth straight year to help end veteran homelessness. FOX invites you to join us in donating to U.S.VETS while wearing camouflage to raise awareness of homeless veterans. VOA Michigan offers a comprehensive range of services for veterans and their families.



The Department of Veterans Affairs says at least 17 veterans take their own lives every day.

Organizations like VOA Michigan are working to support service members.

Dig deeper:

Malcolm Byrd is a Marine Corps veteran lighting the way for others after enduring his own dark path.

You can hear his story in the video player above.

What they're saying:

"Long story short: I lost both my parents while I was working at General Motors. Got into drinking, then, drugs. COVID came, and I was left to my own devices. … I was close to the point of killing myself," Byrd shared.

"All of us are going through our troubles. We’ve got our low days, our high days, but you just try to find the medium. Keep yourself in good spirits and not lose hope," he said.

"If you want something, identify your problems, and work towards them one thing at a time," adds VOA Michigan Residence Specialist Supervisor Jeff Houpt. "You don’t have to attack everything all at once. It’s a big mountain, but if you take it step by step. We can accomplish it."

RELATED: Army Veteran who escaped homelessness now giving back

VOA Michigan

If you'd like to help VOA Michigan transform more lives, you can go to www.voami.org for more information.

Make Camo your Cause

FOX and its employees are partnering with the U.S.VETS "Make Camo Your Cause" campaign by spreading awareness and wearing camo to support the cause on Veterans Day.

But the campaign is not exclusive to FOX employees.

U.S.VETS encourages every American to:

Shop exclusive camo apparel at shop.usvets.org to benefit U.S.VETS.

Wear camo on Veterans Day, November 11.

Share camo through social media using #HONORUSVETS on Veterans Day.

Donate on or before 11/11 to help prevent and end veteran homelessness.

Get more information here .