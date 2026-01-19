The Brief A brutal stretch of winter temperatures will freeze Michigan and much of the U.S. this week. Metro Detroit can expect single-digit temperatures without the help of wind. Snowfall is also likely in the first-half of the week. A winter storm is also taking aim at the southern U.S.



From snow squalls to bone-chilling temperatures, Michigan is staring at seven straight days of pure winter weather this week.

Chances of snow will stick with Metro Detroit throughout the start of the week, followed by sub-zero temperatures that won't need the help of the wind to feel as cold as the thermometer is indicating.

Brutal winter weather in Michigan

While snow and gusty winds will add to the winter weather encompassing Southeast Michigan this week, it's the temperatures that will dominate the story.

According to the National Weather Service, every day this week will feature below-freezing conditions. Even as the wind speeds slow down in the second half of the week, temperatures will continue to tumble.

Timeline:

Here is a breakdown of the expected weather this week:

Monday night

There is a good chance of snow Monday night with a 40% chance of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service.

However, the primary hazard will be the cold, with wind chills bottoming out at negative 7 degrees. That's thanks to a persistent wind of 9 to 14 mph with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday and Wednesday

Chances for more snow arrive by midweek with possibilities before 1 p.m. on Tuesday and after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

While the wind gusts will die down, the temperature variability will swing from a high of 16 degrees on Tuesday to 33 degrees on Wednesday. The overnight lows will feel like below zero.

Thursday, Friday, and the weekend

The snow will wind down by midweek and is not expected to return before next week.

However, the threat of cold will really kick in by Thursday with a high of 2 degrees by the evening. On Friday, the high temperature is 8 degrees.

It's more of the same on Saturday and Sunday with temperature highs barely eclipsing single digits.

Zoom out:

This bout of cold is not just targeting Michigan. Much of the U.S. is expecting to see frigid temperatures this week.

There was an apocalyptic scene on the state's west side after lake effect snow made for treacherous travel on I-196, leading to a hundred-car pile-up with dozens of semi-trucks involved.

Other less-prepared parts of the country see similar conditions.

Major winter storm hitting Southern US

A winter storm could drop snow and ice on Texas, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

After snow fell on Florida, Alabama, and Georgia last week, more winter weather is on the way for the southern U.S. Arctic air is spilling over the country due to a dip in the jet stream.

When stormy weather arrives, likely from moisture drawn from the Gulf of Mexico, it will hit the southern plains and deep south, including parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina.

Vehicle winter weather preps:

Put together a winter emergency kit to keep in your vehicle: Include an ice-scraper and snow brush, jumper cables, a roadside emergency kit, a flashlight with batteries, hand-warmers, extra warm clothing like gloves and socks, a blanket, a portable charger, washer fluid, hazard lights, flares, sunglasses to protect against glare, and other necessities.

Scrape the snow off your windshield and back window before driving. In Michigan, you can be fined for failing to do so

Ensure your gas tank is at least half full before a storm.

Maintenance: Check your windshield wipers, tire pressure, battery, fluid levels, etc.

Check the news, online maps, and other outlets for road closures.

Switch to snow tires for the winter.

Winter driving tips:

Reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and others. It is advised to stay six to eight car lengths away from any snowplow tucks.

Do not use cruise control, brake abruptly, or make any sudden maneuvers on wet or frozen surfaces to prevent hydroplaning.

