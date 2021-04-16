Michigan woman says she's been trying to get refund from Ticketmaster for a year

A Hazel Park woman said she has been trying to get a refund from Ticketmaster for a year after the concert she bought tickets for last year was canceled.

Rosanna Lucciola said she bought eight tickets for her son and his friends to go to the "Streets Iz Evetrhing Tour" in February so they could see NBA YoungBoy. The Detroit show was scheduled for May but was postponed indefinitely.

"I’ve been calling them. I’ve been in contact with them. and they’re saying they have to wait on management," she said. "They can’t give me my money back and it’s going to be another tour, but I don’t know how when NBA YoungBoy got arrested."

Lucciola said she spent more than $1,000 on the tickets.

"We could’ve used the money for bills. We could have used it for the boys to go somewhere else. It’s frustrating dealing with somebody who doesn’t want to be in contact with you about something that’s not going to end up happening," she said.

Other viewers have also contacted FOX 2, saying they are dealing with the same issue.

Ticketmaster's website says any refund and credit policies are determined on an event by event basis by the event organizers — and may be subject to limitations set by the event organizer.

Last April, Ticketmaster said it would issue refunds once rescheduled dates were announced in May 2020.

"If you guys can refund the money, that would be great. We are not mad or anything like that," Lucciola said. "We would like the money back. It’s been over a year."