Michigan woman sentenced, ordered to pay back money after submitting fraudulent accident insurance claims

A Michigan woman was sentenced to two years probation and must pay $12,500 after she submitted fraudulent accident claims to an insurance company.

According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Christine Presock, of Marcellus, submitted six accident claims on behalf of herself, her husband, and her two children to Trustmark Insurance Company between June 2018 and August 2019. The claims were for injuries that didn't occur as she reported them.

Presock received $12,000 fraudulently.

"When individuals deliberately file fraudulent insurance claims, the rest of us face increased premiums and costs as a result. I am very pleased with the collaborative efforts of our Fraud Investigation Unit and the Office of Attorney General to combat fraud and keep premiums low and fair for Michiganders," DIFS Director Anita Fox said. "Michiganders who suspect insurance fraud can report it online or by calling 877-999-6442."

Trustmark initiated an investigation into the claims before referring the case to the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services Fraud Investigation Unit.

Advertisement

"We will continue to work diligently with our partners at DIFS to hold accountable those who exploit the system for their own gain," Nessel said.