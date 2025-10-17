article

The Brief A Wayne County woman is $100,000 richer after winning the Powerball. The 45-year-old Wyandotte woman used ChatGPT to select her numbers. She plans to pay off her home and save the rest.



At least one industry should be concerned about artificial intelligence taking their job: random number generators.

That may be the takeaway from the latest Michigan Lottery winner, who used ChatGPT to get her Powerball digits.

Big picture view:

Tammy Carvey, 45, of Wyandotte is now $100,000 richer after winning a Powerball prize while playing the lottery.

Carvey admits she doesn't usually play the lottery until the jackpot gets big enough, jumping over $1 billion.

The Wayne County woman visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim her prize.

When she asked A.I. for numbers, it spat out the combination: 11-23-44-61-62 PB: 17 for the Sept. 6 drawing.

Dig deeper:

Carvey knew pretty quickly she had won something when she matched four white balls on the Powerball ticket.

She searched Google to learn how much she had won, which told her it was about $50,000. But when she logged onto the Michigan Lottery website, she realized she also scored the multiplier.

"When I checked the winning numbers, I saw I matched four white balls and the Powerball and knew I had to have won something. Google told me it was a $50,000 prize, so that’s what I thought I’d won. It wasn’t until I logged into my Michigan Lottery account that I realized I added the Power Play to my ticket and actually won $100,000! My husband and I were in total disbelief."

Carvey will use the winnings to pay off her house and save the rest.

