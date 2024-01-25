Michigan women veterans of WWII, Korean War & Vietnam War needed for Honor Flight

The Mid-Michigan Honor Flight are looking for women who served in WWII, the Korean War, and Vietnam War to participate in a women-only flight this summer.

The honor flights bring veterans to Washington D.C. to see their memorial for free.

Women veterans can take a special flight from June 11-12 in honor of the anniversary of the Women's Armed Service Integration Act.

Mid-Michigan Honor Flight is seeking 150 women for the flight that will depart from Bishop International Airport in Flint.

Veterans interested in the flight can apply here. Guardians are also needed to accompany veterans on the flight and other Honor Flight missions. Women veterans who did not serve in WWII, Korea, and the Vietnam War can be guardians. Apply here.

According to Mid-Michigan Honor Flight, each trip costs about $150,000. Donors wishing to help fund a flight can donate here.

Other flights for both men and women who have served are planned throughout the year. Learn more.