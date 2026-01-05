Michigan worsening flu rates expected to get even worse

The Brief Michigan is in the throes of influenza season, managing surging numbers of influenza. Doctors expect cases to continue to go up as kids and adults return to their respective schools and workplaces.



Rates of influenza and RSV that have already hammered hospitals are expected to go up even further as children and adults alike return to school and workplaces respectively.

In Michigan, the end of the year concluded with gradual increases in COVID-19 and RSV, while rates of the flu spiked.

Big picture view:

According to the CDC's surveillance of flu cases in Michigan that led to hospitalizations, the state's influenza rates are trending slightly higher than last year's rates.

Michigan will be lucky to avoid last year's spike in flu cases, which became the highest in five years when more than 240 people were hospitalized because of the illness in a week.

Last week, 93 people were hospitalized with influenza.

Elderly people 65 years and older made up the majority of cases, while adults ages 18–49 came in second.

Approximately 5,000 people have died. While no fatalities have been reported among Michigan children, nine kids outside the U.S. have died.

What they're saying:

Physicians at Corewell Health are among those preparing for a similar surge that hit the state last year.

"When people come back and everybody gets back together, we usually do see these kinds of surges or increases in cases so I suspect with everybody going back to work and all of the children going back to school this week, we're anticipating probably seeing more cases to come over the next few weeks," said Dr. Whitney Minnock.

Minnock works as a pediatric emergency room doctor.

She said the hospital will be increasing its staff in anticipation for more cases.

"We are still seeing some other viruses as well. Starting to see some RSV as well. We are seeing influenza A primarily, but we are also seeing Influenza B," she added.