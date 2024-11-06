Michigan’s 8th District stays blue as Kristen McDonald Rivet wins Dan Kildee’s seat

Michigan’s 8th Congressional District will remain blue for another two years as Democrat Kristen McDonald Rivet won the seat previously occupied by Dan Kildee.

The Associated Press called the race for McDonald Rivet over Paul Junge as she fended off the Republican Party that had seen District 8 as vulnerable in the 2024 Election.

McDonald Rivet is a mid-Michigan native and Michigan State University graduate who has spent the past two years in the state Senate.

The 8th District was targeted by Republicans to flip, even before Kildee announced he wasn’t running for re-election after a health scare.

The district, which includes Flint, Saginaw, Midland, and Bay City, as well as other communities, has grown more conservative since 2022’s redistricting.

McDonald Rivet said her priorities included "lowering prescription drug costs, addressing the cost of housing, addressing the cost of childcare and also protecting our women's abortion care rights and protecting our privacy and healthcare.