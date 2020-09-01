Michigan's EGLE discusses dam failures, three months after Midland flooded

It's been three months since the nightmare started in mid-Michigan when the Edenville and Sanford dams burst. The '500-year flood' displaced 11,000 people and emptied to Michigan lakes. On Tuesday, the state issued an update on progress.

The department discussed their initial report to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer about the dam failures in May in mid-Michigan and are exploring what to do with the remaining dam structure to restore stability and safety to the area.

The report summarizes the response actions by EGLE and other agencies following the dam failures. It also provides a status update for the ongoing independent forensic investigation of the failure.

More than 11,000 people were displaced, 2,500 homes were destroyed, businesses and other structures are all damaged or destroyed, too.

Immediately following the dam failures and flooding in Midland and Gladwin counties, Gov. Whitmer requested that EGLE provide an incident update by Aug. 31, 2020.

EGLE says the dam's owner, Boyce Hydro Power, was ordered to hire a safety engineer to analyze the situation but didn't provide enough information so the state is taking over. Teresa Seidel, director of the Water Resources Division at EGLE, says they're prepared for drastic action.

"It is unusual for us to have to step in and take over for a dam owner," she said. "It's going to mean that we're going to have to issue an emergency order which is the next step in our enforcement process."

Numerous investigations and lawsuits are pending and the state plans to seek reimbursement from Boyce, which is now filing for bankruptcy.

"It's important to get this action done from a safety perspective so regardless of whether we're able to recoup the costs it's important to ensure that we're protecting the safety of the citizens," Seidel said.

A permanent solution will take four to six years and EGLE says they are trying to hire another dam safety engineer. The state currently has two such engineers to oversee more than 1,000 dams but budget shortfalls are slowing the process.

"We are of course all dealing with the challenge of the overlay of covid and what that does to us from a budgetary perspective - i think many people are aware the state is under a hiring freeze," said EGLE director Leisl Clark.

The man-made disaster highlights a serious lack of attention to infrastructure as the state works to remedy the situation.