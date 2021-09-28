Michigan's last Kmart store set to close

Michigan's last Kmart store is closing.

The Marshall Kmart was the last remaining in the state after other locations closed in late 2019 and early 2020.

Job postings from Sears Holdings showed that the company was looking to hire temporary employees for the store closing. Apply for those jobs here.

The very first Kmart store opened in Garden City in 1962. That store closed in 2017, along with other locations across the state and country.