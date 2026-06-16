Michigan's newest millionaire won lottery jackpot by accident

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The Brief A 68-year-old Oakland County man is Michigan's newest millionaire after winning the lottery. His $1.05 million victory was partly a fluke after accidentally playing a game he considered to be unlucky.



Whenever he would stop to get gas and the jackpot was big enough, one Oakland County man would always play the lottery.

But the 68-year-old's rule was to never ask for any of the Detroit Lions Rush for Riches Fast Cash game.

Then on June 26, he forgot to tell the cashier not to give him that game's ticket. It could end up being the luckiest he's ever been.

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The Michigan Lottery player is now the state's newest millionaire after playing at a South Lyon gas station, according to the state's lottery website.

"Whenever I stop to get gas and the Fast Cash jackpot is over $700,000, I’ll buy a few tickets," he told Michigan Lottery Connect. "When I buy Fast Cash tickets, I hand the cashier money and tell them to give me any of the Fast Cash games, but lately I’ve been saying any except the Detroit Lions game because I hadn’t been having luck with it."

But while visiting the Speedway at 22380 Pontiac Trail, he forgot to tell the clerk not to give him the Rush to Riches game and they printed the tickets for him.

"I never check my tickets right away, so I folded it up and put it in my pocket."

The next morning, he took a look at the tickets and saw a fast cash jackpot waiting for him.

"I stopped my wife as she was walking by, handed her the ticket, and said: ‘You’re not going to believe this!’ Once she saw what I’d won, she started crying. It was an exciting and emotional day for us."

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The only thing on the anonymous player's mind these days is how glad he is he forgot to tell the cashier not to give him the Detroit Lions lotto game.

He plans to take care of his family with the winnings.