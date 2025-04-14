Michigan's political odd couple Whitmer and Hall in spotlight after Trump visit

The Brief Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican House Speaker Matt Hall visited the White House last week. Whitmer and Hall formed an unlikely team lobbying for help with Selfridge money and Asian carp. Whitmer quipped to President Trump that the two of them get along about ‘70% of the time.'



There they were. Michigan's political odd couple in a history-making visit to the Oval Office, side-by-side.

Last week Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Speaker of the House Matt Hall were together chatting with President Donald Trump.

The backstory:

So do the two get along? Last December the governor was asked about their working relationship.

"It's pretty good actually," she said.

Tim Skubick: "It started at zero?"

Whitmer: "It's budding. It's a budding relationship."

Skubick: "Can you work with him?"

Whitmer: "Yeah. I think so."

Then earlier this year, Mr. Hall returned the favor.

"I've found the governor to be engaged and accessible to me anytime I want to talk to her," Hall said.

In fact the two worked so well together that they resolved a huge issue regarding the minimum wage.

"Everyone showed that we can put politics aside that we can honor our word," Hall said.

The two were lobbying the president to beef up the fighter wing at Macomb County's Selfrige Air National Guard Base. And they got a tentative deal to protect The Great Lakes from the invasive Asian carp.

The president asked them about working together.

Trump: "You get along pretty well right?"

"Seventy percent of the time and that's pretty good," she said, playfully bumping him in the elbow.

It's that 30% of the time that means the relationship will struggle. The trick is can they get around that to fix what needs to be fixed.

The Source: Information for this story came from Hall and Whitmer's Oval Office visit, and previous interviews with both the governor and GOP House speaker.



