The Brief The National Weather Service has confirmed 25 tornadoes have touched down in Michigan since May 17. The frequency of tornadoes in the state is much higher than the average Michigan normally sees. The record for tornadoes in a singlet year was in 1974 - when 39 tornadoes touched down.



It's been a busy year for severe weather in Michigan and tornadoes have been a frequent sighting during the storms.

It's still a ways away from the record, but the state has already confirmed five times more than what normally happens.

Big picture view:

On May 15, late-night severe weather moving across Michigan spawned three tornadoes, depositing them across rural portions of the state.

It's part of a trend in 2025, which has showcased one of the most active weather seasons in recent memory. According to the National Weather Service, 25 tornadoes have been confirmed in Michigan this year.

That's five times more than what is usually recorded by the end of May.

While the record for tornadoes in a year is still a ways away, the state is on pace for the busiest ever.

Local perspective:

Tornado climatology data in Southeast Michigan from NWS reveals the most active month is June, which means the state is likely in for more severe weather that includes twisters.

Fortunately, those that do touch down are of the weaker variety, reducing the chance for more destruction.

However, 2025 is already 11th on the all-time tornado list and with the potential for more, residents should be prepared for active weather to continue.

The record for tornadoes in a single year stretches back to 1979, when 39 of them were confirmed.

Why you should care:

While tornadoes are some of the flashiest kinds of severe weather, they are also a product of other extreme conditions, including thunderstorms, high wind speeds, and hail.

All three can create problems, including flooding in homes and major power outages.

Extreme weather is increasing in frequency due to climate change, according to data from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. With no evidence that the trend is reversing, residents can expect conditions that create severe weather to continue.

Related article

What you can do:

Keeping an eye on when severe weather is inbound can help keep people safe.

One of the best ways to do that is with the FOX 2 weather app. It's available for download to all iPhone, iPad and Android users