Mickey Redmond taking medical leave from Red Wings booth

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 30: Former Detroit Red Wing Mickey Redmond #20 and long time television announcer for the Wings, poses for a picture with one of his bobble heads which is tonight's give away to the fans before the game against the Winnipeg Jets at Little Caesars Arena on October 30, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Brief Redmond is one of the longest tenured broadcasters in NHL history. He is worked in and around Detroit since 1970 when he joined the Red Wings as a player. Expected to return after the Olympic break this season.



Mickey Redmond, a legendary Detroit Red Wings player and announcer, will step away from the team after Sunday night's game as he undergoes cervical spine fusion surgery next week.

Redmond, 78, first started playing with the Red Wings in 1970. Following the end of his playing career in 1976, he started his broadcasting career in 1979 and has been with the team for most of the time since.

Redmond became a color commentator on television, including working for Hockey Night in Canada, the NHL on ESPN and NHL on Fox. Mostly though, he's worked in Detroit covering the Red Wings. He is a 2022 inductee in the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame.

He will be temporarily replaced with Chris Osgood, Stu Grimson, and Frankie Corrado joining partner Ken Daniels on broadcasts.

"After tonight’s game, I’ll be taking some time away from my analyst duties as I address chronic neck issues that have led me to need cervical spine fusion surgery,"a statement from Redmond said. "It’s never ideal to miss time during a season, but I was luckily able to line the procedure up with several nationally televised games and the Olympic Break. It’s been an incredible season so far in Hockeytown, and I’m looking forward to being back behind the microphone for our exciting playoff run."

Red Wings management also released a statement on his pending absence.

"Mickey has the support of his Red Wings family, and we appreciate that he’s prioritizing health. Mickey decided to wait on having this procedure until a time that was best for the broadcast, for the team, and ultimately for the fans — a great example of what an incredible teammate he is both on and off the air. Everyone in the organization will keep him in our thoughts and will do anything needed to support his recovery."