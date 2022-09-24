Mike's Hard Lemonade wants to pay you to take time off from work

article

Mike's Hard Lemonade is stepping up and helping those who don't have paid time off, or PTO, as the seasons change and the weather gets cooler.

The beverage supplier said it's giving $200, an average day's ages, to selected people from now until September 28.

Wages will be paid through Venmo or Zelle.

Those who are interested can go to the company's website and request Mike's Time Off, or MTO.

