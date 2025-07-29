The Brief The Milan Dragway has a new name following its acquisition by Darryl Cuttell. It will now be known as the Darana Dragway, an homage to the motorsports brand. Its renaming arrives just in time for the International Hot Rod Association Outlaw Nitro Series.



A racing track on the outskirts of Southeast Michigan is getting a new name as it invites a new era of drag racing.

The Milan Dragway will now be named the Darana Dragway after its purchase by the owner of the International Hot Rod Association.

Big picture view:

Darryl Cuttell, who owns the hot rod association has acquired the dragway in Milan, located in Monroe County. The facility's new name as the Darana Dragway marks a "bold and exciting chapter" according to the racing group that governs competition at the track.

The Milan Dragway has been part of Midwest racing since it opened in 1963.

Since then, it's become a popular stop for both grassroots drivers as well as on the national touring circuit.

"The track has played a central role in shaping the drag racing culture of Michigan and beyond," the International Hot Rod Association wrote on its website.

Drag racing at the Milan Dragway has been a feature since the track opened in 1963.

Dig deeper:

The racing track is now owned by the same man who owns the association.

Its new name is an homage to Darana Motorsports, another one of Cuttells' investments in the sport.

"This track has always meant something special to racers and fans alike," he said in a news release. "We’re committed to honoring its history while building something even stronger. The name may be changing, but our goal is to elevate everything that has made this track great."

He also framed the renaming as a symbolic gesture, coinciding with the return of the IHGRA Outlaw Nitro Series to the dragway.

A previous version of this story misstated the county where the racetrack is located. It is based in Monroe County.