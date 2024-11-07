Mild temps continue with chance for rain Sunday
FOX 2 - For the rest of Thursday evening and overnight, it will be mostly clear and cool with dry condtions and a low of 41.
The next area of low pressure brings a good chance for showers on Sunday.
Friday - bright and pleasant with a high near 60 degrees.
Saturday - sun and clouds, dry with a high near 55.
Sunday - cloudy with rain showers and a high of 60.
Monday for Veterans Day mostly cloudy with a high near 58.
Tuesday - partly sunny and a high near 55.
Wednesday - increasing clouds with a shower chance and a high of 57.