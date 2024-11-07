Mild temps continue with chance for rain Sunday

For the rest of Thursday evening and overnight, it will be mostly clear and cool with dry condtions and a low of 41.

The next area of low pressure brings a good chance for showers on Sunday.

Friday - bright and pleasant with a high near 60 degrees.

Saturday - sun and clouds, dry with a high near 55.

Sunday - cloudy with rain showers and a high of 60.

Monday for Veterans Day mostly cloudy with a high near 58.

Tuesday - partly sunny and a high near 55.

Wednesday - increasing clouds with a shower chance and a high of 57.