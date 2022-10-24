Mild temps continue for Tuesday - before the cold comes
FOX 2 - Our MILD stretch continues for one more day on Tuesday.
A strong cold front will cross the area Wednesday with rain showers. In behind the cold, a cooler pattern will commence Wednesday night and last through the weekend.
Peaking ahead, weather for the MSU and U-M football game in Ann Arbor Saturday evening looks good - and the forecast for trick-or-treaters looks dry for Monday evening on Halloween.
In the meantime, for the rest of Monday evening and night we will see thickening clouds. It stays mild with a low of 56.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and VERY MILD again with a high of 74.
Wednesday: Cloudy, cooler and breezy with occasional rain showers and a high of 62.
Thursday: Sun and clouds but chilly with a high of 56.
Friday: Partly sunny and cool with a high 57.
Saturday: Lots of sun, dry and a high near 60.
Sunday: Increasing clouds with a high of 59.
Monday (Halloween): Lots of clouds and a high of 59.
ENJOY,
Luterman