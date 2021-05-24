Milford police: Barricaded man shot after shooting through door at officers, coming outside with gun

Authorities in Milford shot a man who they say shot through a door at officers before later coming outside with a gun early Monday.

According to police, neighbors at an apartment in the 800 block of E. Commerce called for a welfare check because a man was screaming, "Call 911," just before 1:15 a.m.

When officers knocked on the door, the 30-year-old man fired four or five rounds through the door but would not come out, police said.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team helped develop a strategy for contacting the man while he stayed barricaded for hours.

Just before 5 a.m., police said the man came outside holding a long gun and was shot by a member of the special response team. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is in custody at a hospital.

Police said the man was the only one in the apartment during the incident.