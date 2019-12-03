'Mishap' forces small plane off runway at Coleman A Young International Airport

A small plane has gone off the runway at Detroit City Airport on the runway.

The Detroit Fire Department confirmed a small plane experienced a 'mishap' with its landing gear while taxing. Two people were aboard the plane at the time of the incident, although no injuries have been reported. The plane was a twin-jet aircraft. Officials are attempting to turn engines off.

According to Flight Aware, the plane took off from Willow Run at 8:19 a.m. and was scheduled to land at KDEP at 8:34 a.m.. The incident was reported around 8:40 a.m..

The city put out a statement confirming the number of people aboard and both were transported to the hospital with neither sustaining serious injury.

"We received a quick response from Detroit Fire and EMS, which have the scene under control. At this time it does not appear runway conditions played any role in the incident. The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA will conduct a joint investigation into the accident," said Detroit City Spokesman John Roach.

