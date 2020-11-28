MISISNG PERSON: 13-year-old Kamaria Jones

The Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating 13-year-old Kamaria Jones, who was last seen Nov. 22. In the 19200 Block of Hamburg.

Kamaria is around 5'6 and weighs 160 pounds and has black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black stretch pants and blue Jordan gym shoes.

Kamara is in good physical and mental condition, according to her family.

If you have seen her, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up, or the Detroit Police Department Ninth Precinct's Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940.

