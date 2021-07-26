Detroit police searching for missing 11-year-old Mario Patton-Moore
DETROIT - Mario Patton-Moore was last seen this weekend at his home by his mom.
Patton-Moore's mother said she was the last person to see him at approximately 2:20 p.m.
After she went upstairs for a short period of time, she discovered that his sandals were gone and he was not in his home.
The 11-year-old is 4-foot 9-inches, has a low haircut, and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue shorts, and Nike sandals.
Patton-Moore is in good physical and mental condition.
If anyone has seen Patton-Moore or knows of his whereabouts they are asked to call Detroit Police.