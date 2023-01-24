Missing: 13-year-old Royal Oak Township girl may be in Inkster, police say

article

Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help, finding Tatyana Ann Lucas, listed as a missing endangered person.

The 13-year-old was last seen in the 21300 block of Wyoming in Royal Oak Township on Jan. 19, prior to her mother reporting her missing.

Tatyana was diagnosed as bi-polar and has ADHD, according to investigators. Tatyana is said to have not taken her medication since Thursday.

She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches and approximately 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a tan jacket, light blue jeans, a multi-colored shirt, and newer gray, and white Air Jordans.

Police say Tatyana is possibly in the city of Inkster.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metro North Post at 248-584-5740.

