25-year-old Oakland County man seen getting into unknown car with dog found

By Jack Nissen
Published  July 30, 2025 8:19am EDT
Missing Oakland County 25-year-old seen getting in car

A Ring camera caught the moment a man identified as 25-year-old Andrew Woods got into a car. He hasn't been seen since.

The Brief

    • Family who were  searching for a 25-year-old Oakland County man who went missing July 29 say he's been found.
    • Andrew Woods was seen on a Ring camera getting into an unknown black-colored sedan with his dog and two bags.

(FOX 2) - Family who were looking for a missing person who was last spotted getting into an unknown vehicle earlier this week say he's been found.

Local perspective:

Around 8:30 a.m. on July 29, a 25-year-old man was seen exiting his home and getting into an unknown black-colored car. 

Andrew Woods was found a day later, his family said.

Woods was walking his dog, Sparky, carrying two bags when he entered the vehicle and left.

Andrew Woods has been missing since July 29.

The Source: Posts on Facebook and interview with family was used for this story. 

