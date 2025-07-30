25-year-old Oakland County man seen getting into unknown car with dog found
(FOX 2) - Family who were looking for a missing person who was last spotted getting into an unknown vehicle earlier this week say he's been found.
Around 8:30 a.m. on July 29, a 25-year-old man was seen exiting his home and getting into an unknown black-colored car.
Andrew Woods was found a day later, his family said.
Woods was walking his dog, Sparky, carrying two bags when he entered the vehicle and left.
The Source: Posts on Facebook and interview with family was used for this story.