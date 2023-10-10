Missing 3-year-old from mid-Michigan found deceased after daylong search

A 3-year-old boy who went missing after he wandered from his home in Clinton County was found deceased after more than 24 hours of searching.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the child's body was found Tuesday.

Authorities began searching for the child after he left his home in Watertown Township around 2 p.m. Monday, which is just north of Lansing. The boy had autism and was nonverbal, police said.

When the boy went missing, an outpouring of support came in the form of donated resources and volunteers.

Police said they would hold a press conference later Tuesday and may release more details at that time.