Michigan police search for 3-year-old boy with autism who wandered away from home

Police and deputies in Clinton County are searching for a 3-year-old boy with autism who wandered away from his home Monday.

Authorities said the boy, whose name they did not share, is nonverbal. He left his home on S. Bauer Road just north of Clark Road in Watertown Township, which is north of Lansing, just after 2 p.m.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office said it was using specialized resources to search for the child, along with volunteer searchers. The office also asked that residents in the area check their homes and outbuildings, and review their camera footage.

Volunteers who want to help search for the boy Tuesday morning are asked to meet at the Watertown Township Hall at 7 a.m.

Anyone who sees the boy is asked to call 911.

