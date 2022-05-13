Police search for missing 2-year-old believed to be in danger from Monroe

article

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a 2-year-old girl who authorities say is in danger and is being hidden away from the state and law enforcement.

The Monroe Police Department issued the advisory for Ameila Mea-Ann Jones, a 2-year-old girl last seen in Monroe on Thursday.

According to police, a Michigan court ordered Amelia be taken into protective custody following a Child Protective Services investigation that showed she's in danger.

Authorities say she's being actively hidden from MDHHS and law enforcement and is believed to be with her 18-year-old mother Braghen Bolles-White and her 48-year-old grandmother Heather Bolles-Ery.

Ameila stands 2'9", weighs 30 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Police said they're searching or a black 2006 Chevrolet Imapala with the license plate EFR5513.

Anyone with information is asked to call Monroe Police Department (734) 243-7500 or Monroe County Central Dispatch (734) 241-3300.

