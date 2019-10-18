Missing black cat in red onsie on feeding tube goes missing from Livonia animal hospital

If you see a black cat wearing a red onesie he belongs to the Bloom Animal Hospital in Livonia.

The clinic needs your help finding their beloved cat, Sirius. The cat suffers from multiple illnesses requiring him to be on a feeding tube.



Sirius is not an outdoor cat and won't survive long in the cold. The cat is a beloved member of the clinic and there is a $500 reward for his safe return.

"He greets alot of people here, he has his own little fan club," said a member of the staff. "We just need help finding him before it is too late."

Sirius was last seen on Melrose and Merriman in Livonia. If you see him, please call Bloom Animal Hospital at

(734) 425-2270.

Sirius is a friendly cat, but may run if he is startled.