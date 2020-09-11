Detroit Police search for 2-year-old missing since Tuesday and believed to be with non-custodial mother

article

The Detroit Police Department said on Friday that officers are searching for a 2-year-old boy who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon when it's believed his non-custodial mother took the toddler.

According to police, Carson Hayes' father took his son to the child's mother's house around in the 20800 block of W. Chicago around 1:20.

The boy's mother, who does not have custody, took the child without permission and now cannot be found.

Police have identified her as Asia Sturgis, a 25-year-old Black woman, stands 5'4", weighs 155 lbs, has light brown complexion, brown hair and brown eyes.

Detroit Police said she may be driving a blue 2019 Nissan Altima with New Hampshire license plate 457 6271.

Carson is 2-years-old and is in good condition.

Advertisement

During that visit, it's believed the boy's mother took the child.

An AMBER Alert or Endangered Missing Advisory for Carson has not been issued.

If anyone has seen Carson Hayes or knows of his whereabouts they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.