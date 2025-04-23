Missing Dearborn Heights teen Tasia Keaton found safe

article

A missing Dearborn Heights teen feared to have been sex-trafficked has been found and is safe, according to police sources.

Tasia Keaton, 16, went missing on March 14 when she left Vista Maria, a juvenile center that troubled children stay at. She was later seen at Beech Daly and Joy roads on March 17.

The backstory:

According to Dearborn Heights police, she was then picked up by an individual who they believe abducted and assaulted her at a hotel. She was later brought back to same area and was seen sleeping near a shed in Detroit.

Three days later on March 17, she was picked up by a separate man and taken to a hotel in Redford where police believe she was assaulted again.

Since then, she has not been seen. Dearborn Heights police had been pleading for help locating her whereabouts from the public and am $8,000 reward had been offered for information leading to finding her.

Vista Maria is a nonprofit dedicated to helping at-risk girls - many of whom have experienced trauma, abuse or neglect. The large campus located at the corner of Telegraph and Ann Arbor Trail offer counseling, residence and education support among other services for recovery.

