Missing Dee Warner update: Human remains found by police on husband's property

It's been three years since Dee Warner was last seen at her home in Franklin Township in Lenawee County. That was April 24, 2021.

Since her disappearance, her husband has been considered a person of interest in her disappearance and murder. However, her body has never been found despite investigators searching numerous areas and using tactics such as K9-led efforts, and ground sonar.



Dee's husband, Dale Warner, was finally charged with her murder and tampering with evidence in November.

On Sunday morning, Michigan State police said that they found human remains on his property.



"Detectives from the MSP Special Investigation Section continue to pursue investigative leads in the Dee Warner case. During the execution of a search warrant in Lenawee County on property belonging to Dale Warner human remains were found. The remains are currently in the process of being recovered and there will be a great deal of work and testing completed before positive identification is made. The family of Dee Warner has been contacted and advised of the findings. This continues to be an ongoing investigation," State police said.

If you have any information related to the disappearance of Dee Warner, contact D/Sgt. Dan Drewyor at (734)242-3500.



