Dee Warner's murder: Husband to spend Thanksgiving in jail, bond will be reconsidered on Monday

It's been two-and-a-half years since Dee Warner disappeared from her home in Lenawee County. There have been extensive searches, including excavations at the property, but there has been no trace of the 52-year-old. But now, two days before Thanksgiving, Dee's husband has been charged with her murder.

Dale Warner was arrested on Tuesday, Michigan State Police announced, for the murder of his wife. The arrest comes even though Dee's body has never been found.

On Wednesday, he was arraigned on murder and tampering with evidence charges and was ordered to remain in jail through the long holiday weekend. A bond hearing will be held on Monday.

What happened to Dee Warner is a mystery and, despite there not being a body found, Prosecutor Jackie Wyse issued an arrest warrant on Tuesday for Dale on the two charges.

Dee Warner, 52, lived in Franklin Township and went missing April 24, 2021 – after last being seen at her home on Munger Road. Since her disappearance, her husband has been considered a person of interest.

Her body was never found despite investigators searching numerous areas and using tactics such as K9-led efforts, and ground sonar.

Dee's brother, Gregg Hardy, said this is the news he's been waiting years for but the family isn't celebrating the arrest of someone he's known most of his life.

"It's no secret that I've known Mr. Warner's family all of my life. This is not a pleasant situation for me or my family," he said.

Hardy said it was clear in 2021 when Dee disappeared that something bad happened to his sister.

"It became apparent within a few days after my sister went missing there was obviously some foul play," Hardy said. "There's one person who could end all of this. Mr. warner could come forward and end all of this."

Hardy said the only thing he's wanted for his sister is for the person responsible to be held accountable.

"You don't ever replace anyone. justice is what this has been about," he said. "This isn't about somebody against somebody. This is about right and wrong, this is about accountability. If we don't have accountability in this society then we don't have society."

Why was Dale Warner arrested?

It's been more than 30 months since Dee Warner disappeared – what made the prosecution come forward now?

Wyse did not elaborate on any evidence she obtained and the prosecution did not appear in court during Warner's arraignment.

Hardy was asked that exact question and even he wasn't sure.

"I don't know. The prosecution would not be sharing that information with us or with me. From my judgment, I think this is a culmination of a tremendous amount of circumstantial evidence with everything pointing in one direction," he said.

Who was Dee Warner?

Dee Warner was 52 when she was last seen alive. She was a mother of five, four of whom are adults and a fifth is still under the age of 18.

Hardy said he remembers his sister's outgoing spirit.

"My sister was a gregarious person. Very outgoing personality. She was definitely an extrovert (and) a person who wanted everybody to be her friend. That's evidenced by the people who supported her," he said. "She was a fighter. So she'd be very proud of us. She would be specifically very proud of the people who have fought for her. And many friends have shown up - an amazing number of people who she helped in her life."

Hardy said the youngest of Dee's children has been kept away from Dee's side of the family.

The young girl met with her sister on a supervised visitation just this past week.

"She has been kept from the rest of the family, which is very unfortunate. The rest of the family…all had a lot of involvement with her. That's a real shame that it's part of this case. it adds to the agony," Hardy said.