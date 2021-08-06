Missing Detroit 16-year-old hasn't been seen since Tuesday

article

Detroit police are looking for a missing 16-year-old that hasn't been seen in three days.

According to the family, John Meaders Jr. suffers from multiple medical conditions.

He was last seen at his home on Tuesday around 11 a.m. when he left the residence.

Located in the 6000 block of Harrell, Meaders hasn't been seen or heard from since.

The teen was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black jeans with a green design, a black belt, and black Nike flip-flops.

Advertisement

If anyone has seen John Meaders Jr. or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department's Ninth Precinct Investigation Unit at 596-5940