MISSING: Detroit police look for deaf man who uses sign language

article

Detroit police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 20-year-old deaf man and communicates through sign language.

Tymere Little was last seen Monday at 3:30 p.m. at his residence in the 900 block of E. Grand Blvd. He left the location and had not been seen since.

He is described as a 20-year-old black male. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with red lettering across the chest, black capri shorts with black, red and yellow stripes on the side and black shoes, one with black laces, the other with white laces.

Tymere Little is in good physical condition, but is deaf and only communicates through sign language.

If anyone has seen Tymere Little, or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to please call Detroit Police 7th Precinct at 313-596-5740, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.