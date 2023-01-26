Missing: DPD looking for Marie Washington, gone from home since Jan. 24

article

Detroit police are asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Marie Washington was last seen by her father when he dropped her off at school. When he came to pick her up after school, she had already left.

She is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches, 137 pounds with black hair and brown eyes last wearing a tan, puffy jacket, purple shirt, blue jeans and boots.

Police says he is missing from the 2500 block of Sheridan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5701.

