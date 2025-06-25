Missing elderly Ann Arbor man with Parkinson's found safe after 2 days

article

An 82-year-old man with Parkinson's was found safe after going missing for two days in Ann Arbor.

Ralph Yang was found by a community volunteer just before 9 p.m. in the 2500 block of Newport Road Wednesday night.

Ann Arbor police say he was able to communicate at the scene to others before being transported to University of Michigan Hospital.

A search party went out looking for the elderly man as concerns had been raised. After going for a walk Monday night he never returned amid a scorching heat wave blanketing SE Michigan.

Police had searched for him after he was last seen in the area of Pin Oak Drive and White Oak Drive on the city's northwest side.

Police Chief Andre Anderson and the department thanked the community for their efforts to locate Yang in the past two days.

"We had at least 60 volunteers at the 1:30 p.m. search and more than 200 volunteers tonight to look for Mr. Yang," the police said in a statement. "Today was a true testament to how strong our community is and how we look after each other.

We also want to thank all the community members who shared our posts to get the word out and the other law enforcement agencies who assisted in the search these 48 hours."

