Missing Hamtramck woman diagnosed with mental illness left without her medication

A family is sending out an emotional plea for help after a 25-year-old Hamtramck woman with mental illness left home last month saying she'd be right back, but disappeared without a trace.

"We miss Camay very much. This family is hurting really bad. We need some closure. We just want to know where she's at," said stepfather Tommie Lewis.

Unable to fight the tears any longer, the family of 25-year-old Camay Lowe of Hamtramck is trying not to lose hope as another day passes without answers.

"I'm sorry, I'm just hurting so bad ... I don't know what to do. There's nothing like losing a child - I don't know what to do," Lewis said.

Lowe's family says they haven't seen or spoken to her since December 17. They say she left her home on Trowbridge street in Hamtramck that morning, apparently telling her mother "I'll be right back."

"This is not like you, Mo. Come home, baby. We need you," said her aunt, Tamiko Jefferson-Star.

Lowe's family says the 25-year-old suffers from mental health issues and left behind her medication that she needs daily. They also say, when she left her home, she wasn't properly dressed for the chilly weather.

"I can't believe we up here. I can't even believe my sister is on a poster," said her sister, Tiara Lewis.

As Lowe's family continues to pass out fliers and share her photo, Hamtramck police also working hard to find her, but say it's become difficult as Lowe doesn't have service on her cell phone. The young woman used WiFi for Facebook messenger to communicate, but her family says, while usually outspoken, she hasn't been on social media since that day.

"Send her home. Please, please, please, please. She is very much needed and loved," said her mother, Cheena Lewis.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information to find Lowe, as her family continues to pray for her safe return. Call 1-800-SPEAKUP.

"I can't sleep. I can't think straight. I just want her back," Tiara said.