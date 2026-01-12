Missing Madison Heights man with mental disability found
(FOX 2) - Jamar Tate of Madison Heights left his residence on Jan. 10 and went missing for two days. He was later found on Monday.
What we know:
Tate, 44, had last been seen around 4:20 p.m. when he left his home in the 26000 block of Hampden in Madison Heights.
According to an Endangered Missing Advisory issued by state police, Tate has a mental disability that may prevent him from taking care of himself during the cold weather.
He is 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He had brown hair and was last seen in a black winter jacket, blue jeans, Timberland boots and a white baseball-styled hat.
The Source: An Endangered Missing Advisory was cited for this story.