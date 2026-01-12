Missing Madison Heights man with mental disability found

article

The Brief Jamar Tate of Madison Heights went missing on Jan. 10 when he left his residence in the late afternoon. He was found on Monday, police said. He has a mental disability and police say it may prevent him from caring for himself in the freezing weather.



Jamar Tate of Madison Heights left his residence on Jan. 10 and went missing for two days. He was later found on Monday.

What we know:

Tate, 44, had last been seen around 4:20 p.m. when he left his home in the 26000 block of Hampden in Madison Heights.

According to an Endangered Missing Advisory issued by state police, Tate has a mental disability that may prevent him from taking care of himself during the cold weather.

He is 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He had brown hair and was last seen in a black winter jacket, blue jeans, Timberland boots and a white baseball-styled hat.