Missing Madison Heights man with mental disability found

By Jack Nissen
Published  January 12, 2026 12:49pm EST
Jamar Tate, 44, of Madison Heights. 

The Brief

    • Jamar Tate of Madison Heights went missing on Jan. 10 when he left his residence in the late afternoon. He was found on Monday, police said.
    • He has a mental disability and police say it may prevent him from caring for himself in the freezing weather.

(FOX 2) - Jamar Tate of Madison Heights left his residence on Jan. 10 and went missing for two days. He was later found on Monday.

What we know:

Tate, 44, had last been seen around 4:20 p.m. when he left his home in the 26000 block of Hampden in Madison Heights. 

According to an Endangered Missing Advisory issued by state police, Tate has a mental disability that may prevent him from taking care of himself during the cold weather.

He is 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He had brown hair and was last seen in a black winter jacket, blue jeans, Timberland boots and a white baseball-styled hat.

The Source: An Endangered Missing Advisory was cited for this story. 

