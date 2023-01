Missing man with dementia last seen leaving home to go to Van Buren Township Meijer

article

Police are looking for a missing Sumpter Township man with dementia who left home to go to grocery shopping and never came home.

Daniel Nash, 76, was last seen Sunday around 5:50 p.m. He was headed from his home to the Van Buren Township Meijer in a gray 2019 Ford Ranger but never came back.

Nash is white, is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-461-4833, extension 2250.